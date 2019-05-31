Overview of Dr. Robert Baker, MD

Dr. Robert Baker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Baker works at New Rochelle Eye Institute in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.