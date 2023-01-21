Overview

Dr. Robert Baker, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals



Dr. Baker works at Nevada Cardiology Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.