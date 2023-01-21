Dr. Robert Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Baker, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
Nevada Cardiology Associates3121 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 512, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 936-3324
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robert Baker has been my cardiologist for many years. I totally trust any and all decisions and recommendations that he makes for me.
About Dr. Robert Baker, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1912900655
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Parkland Memorial Hospital|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs|University Tx Southwestern Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
