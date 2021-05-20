See All Cardiologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (11)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Baklajian works at Integrative Medicine Associates PC in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
4.5 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Medicine Associates PC
    1 Sears Dr Fl 3, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 265-8282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baklajian?

    May 20, 2021
    DR. BAKLAJIAN GIVES THE WORDS HEALTH CARE REALITY. HE IS WORLD CLASS IN HIS COMPETENCE, COMMITMENT, DIAGNOSIS, AND TREATMENT. HIS PERSONALITY IS ALSO WORLD CLASS A PERSONALITY THAT BRINGS A RICHNESS OF COMPASSION, WARMTH, DIPLOMACY AND POSITIVE DIRECTION. I CAME TO DR. BAKLAJIAN OVER 15 YEARS AGO AND WAS DIAGNOSED WITH AORTIC VALVE STENOSIS AND AN ASCENDING AORTA ANEURYSM, WHICH HE MONITORED FOR YEARS WITH A DEFINITE TREATMENT IN MIND, WITHOUT WORRYING ME. WHEN HE WANTED ME TO HAVE SURGERY IN SEPT. OF 2014 NEARLY 7 YEARS AGO I WAS READY AND WILLING TO TRUST HIS JUDGEMENT, WHICH WAS TO GO TO THE BEST HOSPITAL FOR CARDIAC CARE IN THE COUNTRY, THE CLEVELAND CLINIC TO HAVE THE CHIEF CARDIAC SURGEON, DR. LARS G. SVENSSON, M.D. PERFORM THE SURGERIES. DR. SVENSSON PERFORMED A MEDICAL MIRACLE REPLACING MY AORTIC VALVE AND REPAIRING MY AORTA THAT SAVED MY LIFE WITHOUT ANY SIDE EFFECTS OR NEED FOR ANY MEDICATIONS. DR. BAKLAJIAN AND STAFF DEB & ROE ARE THE BEST IN CARDIOLOGY. P.B.
    P.B. — May 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baklajian to family and friends

    Dr. Baklajian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baklajian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255300588
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baklajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baklajian works at Integrative Medicine Associates PC in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Baklajian’s profile.

    Dr. Baklajian has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baklajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baklajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baklajian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baklajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baklajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Baklajian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.