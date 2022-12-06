Overview

Dr. Robert Bala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital.



Dr. Bala works at Lakeland Regional Health Gateway in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.