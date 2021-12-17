Overview of Dr. Robert Balch, DO

Dr. Robert Balch, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Balch works at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.