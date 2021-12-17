Dr. Robert Balch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Balch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Balch, DO
Dr. Robert Balch, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Balch works at
Dr. Balch's Office Locations
Alaska Regional Hospital2801 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (817) 984-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor and friendly staff
About Dr. Robert Balch, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1477751774
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balch works at
Dr. Balch has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Balch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balch.
