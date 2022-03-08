Dr. Robert Balk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Balk, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Balk, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Pulmonary Medicine-rush University Medical Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 54, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6744
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Balk is a superb person and doctor.
About Dr. Robert Balk, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ar
- University Mo-Kc Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
