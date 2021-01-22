Dr. Robert Ball, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ball, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ball, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They completed their fellowship with S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
Dr. Ball works at
Locations
SW Florida Pain Center, Inc.315 E Olympia Ave Unit 250, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 274-4197
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t know how anyone can give this doctor less than a 5. He is compassionate, gentle, and so knowledgeable in what he does. He does exactly what his practice is Pain Management without drugs.
About Dr. Robert Ball, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1841454477
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital|SUNY Upstate
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.