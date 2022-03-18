See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Robert Ballard, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (22)
Map Pin Small Littleton, CO
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Ballard, MD

Dr. Robert Ballard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Ballard works at Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC in Littleton, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC
    15 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 952-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Colorado Sleep Pulmonary PC
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3550, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 832-2955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Ballard, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255424347
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Med and Research Center
    Residency
    • University Of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballard has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

