Dr. Tracy Ballock, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Overview of Dr. Tracy Ballock, MD

Dr. Tracy Ballock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They completed their residency with Tx Scottish Rite Hospital Chldn

Dr. Ballock works at Beachwood Family Health Center in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballock's Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Fhc
    26900 Cedar Rd Ste 305S, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 839-3747

  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    5.0
    Oct 12, 2021
    The best orthopedic doc ever! My kids have seen him many years. All three were and are major athletes with many injuries, he was never wrong. Great guy!
    Jessica Powers — Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Tracy Ballock, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Tx Scottish Rite Hospital Chldn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Ballock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballock works at Beachwood Family Health Center in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ballock’s profile.

    Dr. Ballock has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

