Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Baloh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 881-3486
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- 56 years of experience
- English
- University Of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Baloh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baloh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baloh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baloh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baloh has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baloh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baloh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baloh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baloh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baloh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.