Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO

Psychiatry
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO

Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Balsiger works at Las Vegas Neurology Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balsiger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Neurology Center
    2010 Wellness Way Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 432-2233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Tremor
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Tremor

Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Please cq;lll me regarding the neuropsychology appointment you mentioned to me last June or July. You said you would call after the first of the year. I have called the numbers you have given me, to no avail. When I have spoken to your office, I have been told you will call me. Thank you. Darcy DeMarco
    Darcy DeMarco — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083935811
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balsiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balsiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balsiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balsiger works at Las Vegas Neurology Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Balsiger’s profile.

    Dr. Balsiger has seen patients for Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balsiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsiger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balsiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balsiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

