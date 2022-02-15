Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balsiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO
Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Balsiger works at
Dr. Balsiger's Office Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Neurology Center2010 Wellness Way Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 432-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balsiger?
Please cq;lll me regarding the neuropsychology appointment you mentioned to me last June or July. You said you would call after the first of the year. I have called the numbers you have given me, to no avail. When I have spoken to your office, I have been told you will call me. Thank you. Darcy DeMarco
About Dr. Robert Balsiger, DO
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1083935811
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balsiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balsiger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balsiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balsiger works at
Dr. Balsiger has seen patients for Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balsiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balsiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balsiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.