Dr. Robert Barbalinardo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Barbalinardo works at Montclair Surgical Associates in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.