Dr. Robert Barbalinardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Barbalinardo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Locations
Montclair Surgical Associates123 Highland Ave Ste 202, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was not operated on by Dr Baralinardo, but his sincerity and judgement was precisely the reason I was lucky to avoid emergency surgery, through alternative antibiotic treatment. I have no doubt his input was a determining factor in allowing an alternative approach. Dr Baralinardo looks at the overall picture and appears not to be biased by the surgical approach as default.
About Dr. Robert Barbalinardo, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Nj Med
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
