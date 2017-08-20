See All General Surgeons in Glen Ridge, NJ
Dr. Robert Barbalinardo, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Barbalinardo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Barbalinardo works at Montclair Surgical Associates in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montclair Surgical Associates
    123 Highland Ave Ste 202, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2017
    I was not operated on by Dr Baralinardo, but his sincerity and judgement was precisely the reason I was lucky to avoid emergency surgery, through alternative antibiotic treatment. I have no doubt his input was a determining factor in allowing an alternative approach. Dr Baralinardo looks at the overall picture and appears not to be biased by the surgical approach as default.
    Amos ELROY in Maplewood, NJ — Aug 20, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Robert Barbalinardo, MD
    About Dr. Robert Barbalinardo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942350426
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Umdnj-Nj Med
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
