Overview

Dr. Robert Barbarite, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Barbarite works at Robert V Barbarite Mdpa in Parkland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.