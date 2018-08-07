Overview

Dr. Robert Barbati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Barbati works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.