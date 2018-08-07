Dr. Robert Barbati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barbati, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Barbati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Steward Medical Group240 N Wickham Rd Ste 309, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-1630
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband went to Melbourne regional hospital with coffee ground emesis. It was a GI Bleed. They called in Dr Barbati, when we told him the history and the GI we had been seeing and saw the nurse practitioner a week before. He called the the Dr would not come to the hospital even though it was noted he had privileges. We are completely happy with the work and outcome, that we both are switching to this Dr.
About Dr. Robert Barbati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134219967
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Med Center
- St Georges U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbati has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbati.
