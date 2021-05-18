Overview

Dr. Robert Barnabei, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Atrium Health Cabarrus.



Dr. Barnabei works at Novant Health Prosperity Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.