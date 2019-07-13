See All Other Doctors in Clarkston, MI
Dr. Robert Barnes, DO

Concierge Medicine
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Robert Barnes, DO

Dr. Robert Barnes, DO is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Barnes works at MDVIP - Clarkston, Michigan in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnes' Office Locations

    MDVIP - Clarkston, Michigan
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr, Clarkston, MI 48346 (248) 973-1281

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Headache
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2019
    Dr.Barnes is the best doctor I’ve known and l have worked in a hospital for 48 years. This is not just about having surgical skills,for example, but to be a skilled general practitioner who is smart and has empathy for his patients and really cares about them as people. He has called me 8 p.m., for instance, to relay some information or answer questions that l had.Dr. Barnes is kind, caring and an excellent doctor.
    Joanne Parnall in Waterford , MI — Jul 13, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Barnes, DO

    Concierge Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1316961360
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
    • Mclaren Oakland
    • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Barnes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnes works at MDVIP - Clarkston, Michigan in Clarkston, MI. View the full address on Dr. Barnes’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

