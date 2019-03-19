Overview

Dr. Robert Barnes Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Mclaren Oakland, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barnes Jr works at Copper Ridge Surgery Center in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.