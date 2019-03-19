Dr. Robert Barnes Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barnes Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Barnes Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Mclaren Oakland, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Copper Ridge Surgery Center4100 Park Forest Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-8900
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Mclaren Oakland
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr.Barnes was able to diagnose and treat the problem when another physician was unable to complete the procedure. He is a very thoughtful and extremely competent doctor. Also, the staff I encountered were very warm and caring and I felt like I was important. I really appreciate the professionalism of Dr. Barnes and hope this review reaches him and the staff. Thank you so much
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Barnes Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes Jr has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes Jr.
