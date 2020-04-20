Overview of Dr. Robert Barnett III, MD

Dr. Robert Barnett III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Barnett III works at Southeast Surgical Specialists in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.