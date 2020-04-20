Dr. Barnett III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Barnett III, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Barnett III, MD
Dr. Robert Barnett III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Barnett III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barnett III's Office Locations
-
1
Robert M. Barnett III MD721 Glenwood Dr Ste W460, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 495-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett III?
I saw Dr. Barnett at memorial when I was admitted for diverticulitis. He was wonderful. We clicked from the start. He was spot on in how he treated my condition. His wife also works by his side and she is wonderful as well. I love and trust them both.
About Dr. Robert Barnett III, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1568456069
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett III works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.