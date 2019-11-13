Overview of Dr. Robert Barone, MD

Dr. Robert Barone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Barone works at Eye Physicians of Sussex County in Newton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.