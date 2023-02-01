Dr. Robert Barrack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barrack, MD
Dr. Robert Barrack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Washington Univ Orthopaedics4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
- 3 660 S Euclid Ave Ste 8233, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a total knee replacement in August 2022 and it went so well, my mom had hers done too and is doing well… I’m so happy that my experience with him went well because I just made another appointment to get my other knee done with him… Can’t wait to get it done
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Barrack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrack works at
Dr. Barrack has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.