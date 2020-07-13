Dr. Robert Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Barrett, MD
Dr. Robert Barrett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates - Kissimmee601 Oak Commons Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2968Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Thomas Y. Kim410 Celebration Pl Ste 201, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 768-2448Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Cardiovascular Associates339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 230, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 589-7446Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Cardiovascular Associates - Orlando4529 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 768-2435
-
5
St. Cloud3114 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 589-7448Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?
I have been a patient of dr. Barrett for some time now. He basically saved my life twice already. After living in different states and being seen by different cardiologists, he is the only one that got my medication straight and my arrhythmia under control. I can never say thank you enough.
About Dr. Robert Barrett, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1477553436
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrett speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.