Dr. Robert Barrett, MD
Dr. Robert Barrett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Barrett's Office Locations
Willis-Knighton Vein Trtmnt Ctr8001 Youree Dr Ste 570, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Experienced vascular surgeon. Up to date on treatment of varicose veins and spider veins . He is knowledgeable and compassionate . Would highly recommend him .
- Vascular Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrett speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.