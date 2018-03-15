Overview of Dr. Robert Barrett, MD

Dr. Robert Barrett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Barrett works at Willis-Knighton Vein Trtmnt Ctr in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.