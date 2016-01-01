Overview of Dr. Robert Barriger, MD

Dr. Robert Barriger, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Barriger works at Baptist Health Cancer Center in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.