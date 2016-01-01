Dr. Robert Barriger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barriger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barriger, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Barriger, MD
Dr. Robert Barriger, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Barriger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barriger's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Cancer Center2210 Green Valley Rd Ste 1, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barriger?
About Dr. Robert Barriger, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1740448240
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barriger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barriger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barriger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barriger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barriger works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barriger. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barriger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barriger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barriger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.