Overview of Dr. Robert Barrucco Jr, DO

Dr. Robert Barrucco Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Barrucco Jr works at Virtua Cardiology - Pennsauken in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.