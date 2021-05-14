Dr. Robert Barrucco Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrucco Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barrucco Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Barrucco Jr, DO
Dr. Robert Barrucco Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Barrucco Jr works at
Dr. Barrucco Jr's Office Locations
Virtua Cardiology - William G. Rohrer Center2309 E Evesham Rd Ste 201-A, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 325-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff, the doctor, and the facility were great.
About Dr. Robert Barrucco Jr, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1346408747
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University (now Drexel Univ College of Medicine)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrucco Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrucco Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrucco Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrucco Jr.
