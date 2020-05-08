See All Pediatricians in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Robert Barry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Barry, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Barry, MD

Dr. Robert Barry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Grace Lim, MD
Dr. Grace Lim, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ashlie Tam, DO
Dr. Ashlie Tam, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Barry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1420 S Miller St Ste A-B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 922-3573

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Strep Throat

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barry?

    May 08, 2020
    I was seen by Dr Barry as a child and had an awesome experience with him and I now bring my kids to see him. Always thorough, willing to help and office is always clean.
    N. Sullivan — May 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Barry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Barry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barry to family and friends

    Dr. Barry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Barry, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Barry, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164591608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Barry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.