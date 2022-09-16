Dr. Robert Barsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Barsky, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Barsky, DO
Dr. Robert Barsky, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Barsky works at
Dr. Barsky's Office Locations
New Jersey Urology, LLC570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-9645
New Jersey Urology, LLC2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 673-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Answers all my questions and is very thorough in treating whatever issue is happening at visit. Excellent staff also.
About Dr. Robert Barsky, DO
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1982641288
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj School Of Osteo Med
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Barsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barsky works at
Dr. Barsky has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsky.
