Overview of Dr. Robert Barsky, DO

Dr. Robert Barsky, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Barsky works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.