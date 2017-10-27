Overview

Dr. Robert Bartz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Bartz works at Sutter Pacific Medical Group OBGYN in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Sausalito, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.