Dr. Bashuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bashuk, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bashuk, MD
Dr. Robert Bashuk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Bashuk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bashuk's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Neurology, PC4460 Austell Rd, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 941-4716
-
2
Wellstar Neurology2520 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 202, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 952-0255
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bashuk?
About Dr. Robert Bashuk, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316940547
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashuk works at
Dr. Bashuk has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.