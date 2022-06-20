Overview

Dr. Robert Baskin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plant City, FL. They completed their residency with Huntsville Hosp-U Ala



Dr. Baskin works at WellMed At Plant City Family Pr in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.