Overview of Dr. Robert Bass, MD

Dr. Robert Bass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Bass works at Greater Broward OB/GYN in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.