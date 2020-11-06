Dr. Robert Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Plantation Gynecologic Asssociate201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 751-2025Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Dr. Bass and his staff are excellent. Their personal attention and care for their patients is first rate.
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bass speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
