Dr. Robert Battat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Battat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Battat works at
Locations
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (855) 854-4222
Weill Cornell Medicine1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-5077Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health First Health Plans
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Battat is an outstanding doctor and a caring human being. He was interested in my entire health picture even though my reason for seeing him was gastro-intestinal. I recently had my second visit with him, and expect/hope that he'll be my GI doc for the rest of my life. (Yes, he's young enough.) I would recommend him any day to friends, family and strangers.
About Dr. Robert Battat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battat accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battat works at
Dr. Battat has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Battat speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Battat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battat.
