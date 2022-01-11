Dr. Robert Battmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Battmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Battmer, MD
Dr. Robert Battmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Battmer's Office Locations
Robert E. Battmer M.d.3700 W 83rd St Ste 202, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 341-0201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Battmer has been a great gift to my physical health. He has a compassionate manner and takes great care in my treatment. Highly recommend this wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Robert Battmer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1235106220
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Battmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battmer.
