Dr. Robert Baughman, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Baughman works at University of Cincinnati Physicians Comp in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.