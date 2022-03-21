Overview of Dr. Robert Baylis, MD

Dr. Robert Baylis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Hospital for Special Surgery|University Ca Sf School Of Med



Dr. Baylis works at Baylis & Brown Orthopedics in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.