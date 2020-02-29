Overview of Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD

Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Bazzini works at Orthopaedic Hand Specialists in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.