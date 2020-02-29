Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD
Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Bazzini's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Hand Specialists P.A.1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-9933
Orthopaedic Hand Specialists280 Newton Sparta Rd, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 383-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring physician who explains everything he does in detail. Makes you feel very confident and comfortable. Never rushers your appointment.Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Bazzini, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hosp For Joint Dis
- Westchester Co Med Ctr-Ny Med Coll
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bazzini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazzini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazzini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazzini has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazzini speaks Italian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzini.
