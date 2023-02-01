Overview

Dr. Robert Be, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Be works at Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.