Dr. Robert Be, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Be, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Be works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates9103 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve used Dr Be a few years now, he is a great Dr, he listens to you he’s a sweet Dr and treat his patients very well!
About Dr. Robert Be, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Fla Hlth Sci Ctr
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Be has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Be accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Be has seen patients for Dysphagia, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Be on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Be. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Be.
