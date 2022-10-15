Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beardsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD
Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Beardsley's Office Locations
Florence Office2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (800) 848-4126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Eye Center LLC775 SW 9th St Ste A, Newport, OR 97365 Directions (800) 888-2020
Roseburg (Umpqua Valley Eye Associates) Office341 NW Medical Loop Ste 120, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (800) 848-4126
Roseburg Weston Office2435 NW Kline St, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (800) 848-4126
Springfield3783 International Ct # 290, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 687-1927
North Bend Office3585 Broadway Ave, North Bend, OR 97459 Directions (800) 848-4126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eugene Office1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-1927Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In September of this year I had a second eye surgery performed by Dr. Beardsley and once again I am very pleased with the care I received from Dr. Beardsley and his staff... professional, knowledgeable, efficient patient centered care.
About Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437302825
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University|University Of Minnesota
- Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beardsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beardsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beardsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beardsley has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beardsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beardsley speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Beardsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beardsley.
