Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD

Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.

Dr. Beardsley works at Drs. Fine, Hoffman & Sims, LLC in Florence, OR with other offices in Newport, OR, Roseburg, OR, Springfield, OR, North Bend, OR and Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Beardsley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florence Office
    2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 848-4126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Eye Center LLC
    775 SW 9th St Ste A, Newport, OR 97365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 888-2020
  3. 3
    Roseburg (Umpqua Valley Eye Associates) Office
    341 NW Medical Loop Ste 120, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 848-4126
  4. 4
    Roseburg Weston Office
    2435 NW Kline St, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 848-4126
  5. 5
    Springfield
    3783 International Ct # 290, Springfield, OR 97477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
  6. 6
    North Bend Office
    3585 Broadway Ave, North Bend, OR 97459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 848-4126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Eugene Office
    1550 Oak St Ste 7, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1927
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Panuveitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2022
    In September of this year I had a second eye surgery performed by Dr. Beardsley and once again I am very pleased with the care I received from Dr. Beardsley and his staff... professional, knowledgeable, efficient patient centered care.
    Carol Meijer, Retired R.N. — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437302825
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health And Science University|University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
    Internship
    • Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Beardsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beardsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beardsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beardsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beardsley has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beardsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Beardsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beardsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beardsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beardsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

