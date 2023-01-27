See All Dermatologists in Brentwood, CA
Dr. Robert Beer, MD

Dermatology
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Beer, MD is a Dermatologist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Sutter Delta Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Beer works at Balfour Dermatology in Brentwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Balfour Dermatology
    2221 Balfour Rd Ste A, Brentwood, CA 94513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 240-9116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Delta Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 27, 2023
    The doctor and nurse are amazing they took look my husband and gave us the best treatment options. We truly appreciate it. Thank you
    — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Beer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467492751
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Ctr
    Residency
    • Columbia P&amp;S
    Internship
    • Baylor
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

