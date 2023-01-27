Dr. Robert Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Beer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Beer, MD is a Dermatologist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Sutter Delta Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Balfour Dermatology2221 Balfour Rd Ste A, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 240-9116
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and nurse are amazing they took look my husband and gave us the best treatment options. We truly appreciate it. Thank you
About Dr. Robert Beer, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Ctr
- Columbia P&S
- Baylor
- Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
- Baylor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beer speaks German and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.
