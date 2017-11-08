Dr. Behrends has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Behrends, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Behrends, MD
Dr. Robert Behrends, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus.
Dr. Behrends works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Behrends' Office Locations
-
1
Robert W. Behrends LLC60 Westwood Ave Ste 210, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 597-0633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behrends?
A Doctor Who actually listened to what I had to say And made a difference.
About Dr. Robert Behrends, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1336185768
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behrends accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behrends has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behrends works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrends. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrends.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behrends, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behrends appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.