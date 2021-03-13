Dr. Robert Behrens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Behrens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Behrens, MD
Dr. Robert Behrens, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Pella Regional Health Center, St. Anthony Regional Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Behrens works at
Dr. Behrens' Office Locations
1
Do Not Use - MEDICAL ONCOLOGY AND HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES1221 Pleasant St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 282-2921
2
Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates411 Laurel St Ste A300, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3970
3
St. Anthony Regional Hospital311 S Clark St, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-3581
Hospital Affiliations
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Pella Regional Health Center
- St. Anthony Regional Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behrens treated my father for many years. We both loved working with him. He was very knowledgeable on new studies and kept close touch through my father's battle.
About Dr. Robert Behrens, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215999800
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
Dr. Behrens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behrens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behrens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behrens works at
Dr. Behrens has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behrens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrens.
