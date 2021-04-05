Overview of Dr. Robert Behrmann, DO

Dr. Robert Behrmann, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK.



Dr. Behrmann works at Memorial Med Grp Gyn & Obstetrc in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.