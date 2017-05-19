See All Ophthalmologists in Midland, TX
Dr. Robert Beitman, MD

4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Robert Beitman, MD

Dr. Robert Beitman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Beitman works at West Texas Eye Associates - Midland in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beitman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midland
    805 W WADLEY AVE, Midland, TX 79705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 305-0029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Beitman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538229067
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Beitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beitman works at West Texas Eye Associates - Midland in Midland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Beitman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

