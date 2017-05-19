Dr. Robert Beitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Beitman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Midland805 W WADLEY AVE, Midland, TX 79705 Directions (806) 305-0029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beitman?
Yesterday Dr. Beitman did my lasik eye surgery and here I am today writing about it! It's just like everyone else says -- I wish I would have done it sooner. My consultation was very informative, straightforward, and comforting. I felt confident that I had chosen the right doctor with an excellent staff. Yesterday everyone prepared me for what would happen step by step, and it was completed in a matter of minutes. I went home, slept the whole day and went back today for a clean bill of health!
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beitman.
