Dr. Robert Bell, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Berkeley Heights, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Robert Bell, MD

Dr. Robert Bell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Yale University School Of Medicine (Connecticut)

Dr. Bell works at Summit Medcial Group - General Surgery in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medcial Group - General Surgery
    1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 4, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2018
    I had open gastric bypass in 2003 after the surgery I had many complications from day one. After seeing multiple surgeons, specialists, and a whole host of tests; no one knew what was wrong or how to resolve my issues. I made an appointment with Dr Bell explained what was happening and he immediately knew what was wrong. He knew how to fix it. He explained everything to me and what needed to be done. I felt confident with his knowledge and was pleased with the outcome of the surgery.
    Jeni S — Oct 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Bell, MD
    About Dr. Robert Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982640207
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University School Of Medicine (Connecticut)
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bell works at Summit Medcial Group - General Surgery in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bell’s profile.

    Dr. Bell has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

