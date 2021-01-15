Dr. Robert Bellinoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellinoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bellinoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Bellinoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 5, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an eyelash stuck in my eye that the optometrist couldn’t remove. Got referred to Dr. Bellinoff and he got the eyelash out within 30 seconds. He’s awesome as well as his staff. Definitely recommend 5/5!
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1255348660
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University|Merced Comm Med Ctr
- Uc-Davis
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
