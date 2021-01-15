See All Ophthalmologists in Sacramento, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Bellinoff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Bellinoff, MD

Dr. Robert Bellinoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Bellinoff works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bellinoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 5, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Cataract Removal Surgery
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2021
    I had an eyelash stuck in my eye that the optometrist couldn’t remove. Got referred to Dr. Bellinoff and he got the eyelash out within 30 seconds. He’s awesome as well as his staff. Definitely recommend 5/5!
    Angelina — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Bellinoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1255348660
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University|Merced Comm Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Uc-Davis
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bellinoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellinoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellinoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellinoff works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bellinoff’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellinoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellinoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellinoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

