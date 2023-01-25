Dr. Robert Belniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Belniak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Belniak, MD
Dr. Robert Belniak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Belniak's Office Locations
Starling Physicians Orthopedics289 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 832-4666
Starling Physicians Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 832-4666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor who really cares about his patients, very professional and dedicated to his profession. The scar on my knee is almost invisible and the knee itself feels excellent, no more pain when bending or lifting. Thank you so much for giving me my mobility back.
About Dr. Robert Belniak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164425070
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
