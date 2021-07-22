Dr. Robert Belser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Belser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Belser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Rosenfeld, Belser and Davis ENT2185 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 394-4342
- Lancaster General Hospital
Professional. Personable. Explained everything thoroughly. Comfortable to be with.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1821055104
- Case Western Res U
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
