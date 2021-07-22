Overview of Dr. Robert Belser, MD

Dr. Robert Belser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Belser works at Rosenfeld, Belser and Davis ENT in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Anosmia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.