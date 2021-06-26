Overview

Dr. Robert Bender, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Bender works at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.