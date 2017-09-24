Dr. Benedett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Benedett, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Benedett, MD
Dr. Robert Benedett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Benedett's Office Locations
Ozark Retina & Macula1230 E Kingsley St Ste A, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 720-4916
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've had 2 retina tears in each eye, plus a retina detachment in my right. Dr. Benedett is a skilled and knowledgeable doctor, he saved my eye sight. I'm extremely grateful to him.
About Dr. Robert Benedett, MD
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Washington University
- St Johns
- Washington University St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
