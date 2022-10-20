Overview

Dr. Robert Benigar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Benigar works at Salience Health in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.