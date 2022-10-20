Dr. Robert Benigar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benigar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Benigar, MD
Dr. Robert Benigar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center.
Legacy-Plano Office6839 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 379-8222Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
First, his staff is friendly, caring and just all around awesome. Dr. Benigar is ONE OF A KIND. He is attentive; nothing is too small or big for him to handle. He is a bright star in a dark world. He sincerely wants to help and his smile will melt your heart. He does not judge - he is like a warm, comfortable blanket. If you are in a sea of despair, call him. After our sessions, I feel uplifted and happy. There is something very special about Dr. Benigar that sets him apart from other providers. We live in very unstable times right now - the leadership of our country makes the word "awful" not a strong enough word. Our government has betrayed us all. Go ahead and make a positive change in your life by reaching out to Dr. Benigar. He is genuine, gentle and I look forward to our meetings. He is, by far, the best in his practice than anybody I've ever known.
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of Mississippi Department of Psychiatry
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. Benigar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benigar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benigar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benigar has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benigar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Benigar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benigar.
