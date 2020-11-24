Dr. Robert Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Bennett, MD
Dr. Robert Bennett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates (IMA)1105 E Spruce Ave Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-2630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Growers Insurance Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bennett has been my "go to" doc since the mid 1990s. I trust him implicitly. He is extraordinary-you are seen on time yet he takes as much time as needed when he sees the patient. He is an excellent listener. He communicates well in language and explanations that are comprehensible.
About Dr. Robert Bennett, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538189501
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bennett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.